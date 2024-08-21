St Johnstone star Stevie May is set to join Livingston. | SNS Group

St Johnstone forward Stevie May is on the verge of completing a loan move to Championship side Livingston after their relegation from the Scottish Premiership last term.

It will be an end of an era departure from McDiarmid Park, with the Perth legend the last of the 2014 and 2021 cup-winning teams to move on.

May joined the St Johnstone academy at the age of 10 and registered a goal on his debut in 2009 when he was just 16-years-old. The Perth born forward gained experience at Alloa and Dunfermline before emerging as a standout player in the 2013/14 season as he scored an incredible 20 goals whilst guiding the team to their first ever Scottish Cup triumph.

Spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Aberdeen followed before a homecoming to St Johnstone in 2019. May once again stood out as an important player and scored 124 games whilst adding a Scottish Cup and League Cup double to his trophy cabinet in 2020/21.

The one-time Scotland international has just a year remaining on his St Johnstone contract but will be seeing that out in the Championship after failing to score in his last 28 games.

Manager, Craig Levein, was full of praise for the 31-year-old, who has dropped down the attacking pecking order over the last couple of months.

He told The Courier: “Stevie has been here a long time and he’s had an incredible amount of success with the club.

“Three cup wins is amazing. He’s a really good bloke.”

May joins a Livingston side that are third in the Championship with four points from their opening two games. The 31-year-old will hope he can play an important role in guiding David Martindale’s team back into the top-flight.

EFL side could hijack deal for Rangers and Celtic linked ace

Football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano understands that Championship pacesetters Burnley have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Manchester United prospect Hannibal Mejbri.

The Morrocan had been the subject of interest from both Celtic and Rangers throughout the summer, but the Italian journalist understands Burnley are in talks with loan the 21-year-old in a deal which would include a mandatory buy clause.

He posted on X: “Burnley are interested in loan with mandatory buy clause for Hannibal Mejbri, talks have started.

Not close/agreed yet as terms of the deal are not the ones expected but Burnley have reached out to #MUFC and player side. “