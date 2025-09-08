Scotland boss confesses he is already thinking about next month’s double-header at home to Greece and Belarus after a solid start to the campaign

Cautious Steve Clarke has warned against complacency by declaring “four points will never qualify you for anything” after Scotland maintained their solid start to World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win over Belarus.

Following on from their hard-earned point against Group C top seeds Denmark on Friday night, the Scots knew that result would have counted for little had they failed to beat the 97th ranked nation in the world in a match played in an empty stadium in the Hungarian town of Zalaegerszeg.

But they got the job done in comfortable fashion thanks to Che Adams’ opener just before the interval and Zakhar Volkov’s second half own goal against blunt opposition who rarely troubled Angus Gunn’s goal.

Denmark’s surprise 3-0 win over Greece in Athens has split Group C wide open heading into next month’s home double header with the Greeks and Belarus travelling to Hampden Park.

“It was a tough night,” Clarke admitted. “I expected the reaction Belarus gave. They lost heavily in the first game to the immediate reaction to that is going to be more defensively solid. They started with a lot of big guys and filled the middle of the park with more defensive midfield players and centre backs so we had to be patient.

“It was nice to get the goal when we did just before half-time, because that gives you that bit of extra security. We kept prodding and did what we wanted to do. They made it difficult for us. They were always a threat on the counter because they’ve got a bit of pace up front. If we hadn’t scored then, the message was just to remain patient.

“We also needed the second goal to make sure that the game was secure and we managed to do that.

“It's a good start, a solid start. Four points will never qualify you for anything. We’ve got two big games next month but the effort from the players, the preparation and help I’ve had from all my staff has been great. It's nice to go home with a smile on your face, but I'm already thinking about next month.

“I’ll take a couple of days to decompress then start watching the matches and start praying that nobody picks up injuries. The good thing tonight was we had five players on yellow cards and only Ben picked one up so they’re all good to go next month.”

Steve Clarke praises returning duo who ‘excite the public’

Going from underdogs in Copenhagen to overwhelming favourites in Hungary meant Clarke was always likely to ring the changes and he made four in total in search of more attacking impetus.

Two of those drafted into the XI were Napoli midfielder Billy Gilmour and new £25 million AFC Bournemouth winger Ben Gannon-Doak, with both players playing a starring role on their return.

“Billy and Ben are two players that excite the public,” Clarke stated. “My job as head coach is to pick a team to win the game.

“Away to Denmark was a different team and a different set-up. Coming here I knew we’d dominate the ball and needed the threat to get pace in behind and both of them did very well.

“Scott McKenna also came in and did a great job. Clean sheets are what we have to build our campaign on.”