All the latest news surrounding the Scottish premiership as Hibs and Hearts begin preparations for next season.

Hibs and Hearts both have a big summer ahead, albeit for different reasons. The Hibees are still looking for a new manager after dismissing Nick Montgomery, while Hearts will want to ensure they don’t just qualify for the Europa League but manage a good run in the competition.

Transfer will be important for both clubs this summer, and planning will no doubt have already begun ahead of one season becoming another. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Scottish Premiership.

Clarke on Doak role

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has opened up on the blow of losing Lyndon Dykes to injury, while issuing his thoughts on Liverpool and former Celtic youngster Ben Doak filling the void amid limited options up top. “Nobody replicates what Lyndon brings,” Clarke said. “Lyndon brings what he does, what his qualities are. One of the best phone calls I have ever made as the head coach of Scotland was to Lyndon, right at the very start when he had the option of Scotland or Australia. Since then we have had a great relationship. Lyndon is devastated that he is not going but I am really disappointed myself that he is not going.

“He is a key player for us on the pitch and also a key member of the squad off the pitch. We will certainly miss him.” On injuries in general, Clarke added: “I was reliably informed that every squad can expect two injuries. I think five is a little bit much, so hopefully that’s the end of it.”

Doak has had injury issues of his own, but he is not nearing full fitness, recently revealing: “I was training on my own for a while, just desperate to get back in, but the physios just told me ‘look, you’re not ready, take your time, you’ll be in when we think you’re in your best shape’. I went back into training last week of the season, so I’ve been training for maybe two or three weeks now and I feel great. I just can’t wait to get back kicking a ball.”

Walters ‘interest’

Rangers are said to be interested in a deal to sign Arsenal starlet Reuell Walters this summer. According to the Scotsman, Walters could be a loan signing as Philippe Clement looks to rebuild his squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has recently said of Walters: “Three big prospects. We want to keep developing players from our system. They deserve to be here. We want to start to give them some experience because they have the talent to hopefully be very close to us. We will try to give them the opportunity if we can.”