Steve Clarke reveals how many Scotland players will be 'disappointed' with his Euro 2024 selection
Steve Clarke has admitted that around five Scotland players will be left gutted when he picks his Euro 2024 squad.
The national team head coach is running the rule over his possible selections this month in friendlies with Netherlands and Northern Ireland. But there are injuries to regulars Aaron Hickey, Callum McGregor and Ryan Jack to factor in.
He has also selected four goalkeepers as part of his 25-man selection, with Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland plus Hibs favourites Ryan Porteous and John McGinn involved.
When asked about how many decisions he has to make over the 23-man squad that will go to Germany for the major tournament, Clarke admits that as many as five players are going to be left gutted. He is under no illusions how big the calls he make will be.
Clarke said: "Probably four. Just go through every area of the pitch. One, two, three, four. Maybe five. A lot of it is going to be dependent on fitness. You can’t read into the future so you don’t know what’s going to happen.
"You might lose somebody that you don’t want to lose. Hopefully that’s not the case. At the moment I’m probably looking at disappointing four of five players.
"This is going to be a big decision. It’s going to have a big impact on some of these young lads’ lives. But I’ve lived it. I’ve been there. I understand it. I’ll be sorry for them but it’s quite a brutal business at times football. Maybe they don’t make it but they make the next tournament. It would be nice to think we could be at the next tournament as well."
