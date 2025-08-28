How Steve Clarke's record as Scotland manager compares to other modern National team bosses

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 07:15 BST

A look at the win percentages of the last twelve Scotland managers, compared to the current boss

As Scotland prepare for matches against Greece, Denmark and Belarus for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Steve Clarke will try and steer his men to their first appearance at the tournament in 28 years.

During his seven years as Scotland manager, Clarke has had many ups and downs, but then again, so have so many of his predecessors. From Craig Levein’s 4-6-0 formation, to Alex Mcleish’s disaster in Kazakhstan, the role of the National Team manager has not always been a bed of roses.

Here’s a look at Steve Clarke’s win percentage as Scotland manager, as well as the good, the bad and the ugly of those who went before him:

Played 10, won 7, drew 0, lost 3

1. Alex McLeish (1st spell) - 70%

Played 10, won 7, drew 0, lost 3 | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Played 40, won 19, drew 9, lost 12

2. Gordon Strachan - 47.5%

Played 40, won 19, drew 9, lost 12 | SNS Group

Played 71, won 32, drew 18, lost 21

3. Craig Brown - 45%

Played 71, won 32, drew 18, lost 21 | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Played 16, won 7, drew 5, lost 4

4. Walter Smith - 43.75%

Played 16, won 7, drew 5, lost 4 | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

