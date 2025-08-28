As Scotland prepare for matches against Greece, Denmark and Belarus for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Steve Clarke will try and steer his men to their first appearance at the tournament in 28 years.
During his seven years as Scotland manager, Clarke has had many ups and downs, but then again, so have so many of his predecessors. From Craig Levein’s 4-6-0 formation, to Alex Mcleish’s disaster in Kazakhstan, the role of the National Team manager has not always been a bed of roses.
Here’s a look at Steve Clarke’s win percentage as Scotland manager, as well as the good, the bad and the ugly of those who went before him: