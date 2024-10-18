Stewart looking to follow Bonnyrigg blueprint with Tranent

By Scott Thomson
Published 18th Oct 2024, 17:30 GMT
Jonny Stewart has enjoyed a positive start with Tranent [Pic: Tranent FC]
Jonny Stewart has enjoyed a positive start with Tranent [Pic: Tranent FC]
Installing a winning mentality and togetherness within the squad has been the number one priority for Tranent boss Jonny Stewart.

The 34-year-old took over the reins permanently at Foresters Park last month after an interim period in charge following the departure of Ian Little. Stewart joined the Belters in a player-assistant manager role in the summer following ten memorable years with Bonnyrigg Rose.

“It appealed to me massively to come in as player/assistant manager, because anyone that knows me knew I wanted to do the coaching side of things, but I still wanted to play as well, I felt like I had another year in me,” said Stewart.

“I was enjoying it, I was enjoying working with Ian Little, and unfortunately as is football he lost his job after a couple of games. When the club asked me to do it on an interim basis I couldn’t really say no. I got a decent response from the boys and had a couple of good results, and when the club decided to offer it to me permanently – I mean it’s come a bit sooner than I expected – but it’s an opportunity and a job that I couldn’t turn down. It’s a really good club with high ambition and a good squad, so I felt it was the perfect chance for me to step into management.”

Other than a shock Scottish Cup first round exit to Dundee North End, it’s been a rosy start so far for the new manager, with 16 points taken from their last six matches in the Lowland League.

Stewart continued: “Performances might not be as high as I want them yet, but I can’t argue with the boys’ return in terms of points and they should be taking confidence from that.

“I wouldn’t say myself and Daz [Darren] Smith [assistant manager] have ripped everything up and started from scratch, we’ve changed things slightly. We’ve tried to install a winning mentality within the squad and a changing room that really get on and have a good team spirit – similar to what I was part of at Bonnyrigg – I was captain there for a long time and managed to build a really good dressing room; I feel that was one of the biggest reasons for Bonnyrigg’s success over the years, and that’s something I am trying to build at Tranent.

“I think you are starting to see that with some of our results. On Wednesday night we were 1-0 down away to Gala and weren’t playing great but we showed great character to come back and win 2-1. They showed that fighting spirit and togetherness, and it was great to see.”

Tranent visit Linlithgow Rose tomorrow as fifth entertain fourth in the Lowland League. While admitting it’s a difficult place to go, he’s aiming to return to East Lothian with three points.

He added: “They have done really well this season to be fair. It’s a fixture I certainly liked playing in, and I hope my players are the game. We are going there to win the game, no mistake about it, we know it will be a difficult game and we will give them the respect they deserve, but we are going through there to try and pick up three points.”

