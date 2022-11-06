Cuikie skipper Aaron Somerville hit his 100th goal for the club

Penicuik's captain had been on 99 goals for the club since last month and boss McLeish hopes it will ease a bit of pressure on him.

"I am absolutely delighted for Aaron, I think it's wee monkey off his back, he's been desperate to get there since I came [to the club], and he's now got it, so I am hoping it is going to relax him a little bit," said McLeish to PenicuikAthTV.

"I think we controlled it for a lot of the game, although in the second half they had a bit more territory than we would've liked. We had two or three chances in the second half that we should have deal with."

The Cuikie are six points off Rose in second place with a game in hand so will be looking to close the gap when they visit Prestonfield at the weekend.

McLeish's side were on the end of a 5-0 drubbing the last time they faced Linlithgow away from home, back in January, and says his players will be determined to avenge that defeat.

"It's only three points, but we know the significance of the game. We know it's going to be a tough game, it's a had place to go, the last time we went there we didn't cover ourselves in glory so I am sure the boys will look to rectify that. I think it will be a cracker of the match for the fans and will be an early indication to see how far we have come this year."

Elsewhere, Rose were 4-1 winners away to Tynecastle with Dale Baxter netting a double for Gordon Herd’s side. Sandy Cunningham and Jack Ogilvie were also on the scoresheet for the visitors, with Nicky Weir scoring for the hosts.