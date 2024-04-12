Keiran McGachie is confident results will turn in Rose's favour. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

The 31-year-old stirker says the squad can ill-afford to feel sorry for themselves with just a solitary point separting themselves and joint-bottom duo Clyde and Stranrarer with just four matches left to play.

Former boss Robbie Horn was relieved of his duties almost three weeks ago with Elliot taking the reins following his decision to step down from Lowland League outfit Cowdenbeath.

The 37-year-old has seen his side pick up two points since his appointment, 1-1 and 2-2 draws against Stranraer and Peterhead respectively.

However, McGachie senses victory and a precious three points is just around the corner - starting with tomorrow afternoon's trip to East Fife.

"Ever since the first phone call and training session, it's been business as usual," the Lasswade High School teacher explained. "The new gaffer hasn't really had a lot of time to prepare, he's been given six cup finals and I think we feel there's a win coming. We've drawn the first two, but both games we've been leading. Hopefully we'll get enough points over these next four games to secure our safety.

"Bonnyrigg are renowned for playing a certain style and way, and to be fair to Calum he's not trying to reinvent the wheel. He's got us organised, training's sharp - just as any real manager would. He's maybe boosted the boys who were maybe a wee bit low on confidence and that happens when a new manager comes in. I obviously remember Calum as a player being a Jambo and he played in a really good Hearts team. So he's very professional, he's brought Kevin Smith in who knows what the club is all about having played here so I think that's been a really good ice-breaker.

"The supporters know how hard we're trying but it's just so difficult to get wins in this league. Even East Fife in fifth are only sitting on 11 wins so it's not a huge amount more than us. There are teams above us who are still within touching distance so it's not all doom and gloom.

"We always knew Clyde would start to pick up the wins - they signed a lot of players from the league above and have had a massive influx of cash so their form hasn't been a surprise. But we have lost games we shouldn't have which is why we're in this position. We know performances haven't been good enough since January. We are a point ahead with a better goal difference so it's still all in our own hands. When it's not that's when it's so difficult. I think the big astroturf tomorrow will suit us and the way Calum wants to play so we're looking forward to it."

McGachie couldn't have been more complimentary to former mentor Horn, who steered the club to an historic promotion to the SPFL in May 2022.

"Robbie never lost the dressing room," McGachie said. "There was no divide or anything like that so Calum was coming into a relatively settled group. It's only been a couple of weeks but he's been really respectful, professional and kind of what we expected.

