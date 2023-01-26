The 35-year-old former Raith and East Fife frontman is adamant Horn can steer the Midlothian outfit to safety and doesn't rule out a push for the promotion play-offs.

Rose head for table-toppers Dumbarton this weekend on the back of successive 4-0 defeats to Albion Rovers and Annan.

However, the player is confident the tide will turn with Horn remaining at the helm.

Bonnyrigg Rose striker Kevin Smith. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

"Robbie has been different class," the veteran told the Evening News. "He's put a squad together that he believes in and he's earned the right to see it through and see if he can keep the club in the league. All the players are behind him and we know how good a manager he is. We've all got to stick together.

"We started the game well at Annan but goals do change games and they were poor collectively as a group. We're aware of the task ahead and we know we're in a tough position at the minute. We've just got to stick together and try and turn it around.

"We're all hurting and there's no getting away from that. But the fact of the matter is we've just come up from the Lowland League last season so we've got to be realistic. I think the squad is good enough to stay in the league. I've been in relegation battles before so I know how it works.

"We know that it's still so tight in this league that one or two wins can push us back up the table so that is our short-term aim. I keep in touch with boys at other teams in the division and they're exactly of the same mindset that a couple of wins can change the whole outlook."