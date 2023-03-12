Haddington Athletic manager Scott Bonar is relishing the second half of their East of Scotland season

The visitors at Millfield Park looked all set for victory in the East of Scotland Premier fixture, but an equaliser from Hi-Hi captain Gabri Auriemma and right-back Zach Szemis’ winner three minutes from time secured what looked to be an unlikely comeback win.

Not for boss Bonar, however, who always believed his side could get back into it as they extended their unbeaten run which stretches back to mid-November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re good going forward, so even though they went 3-1 up, I still thought there would be chances for us to get back into the game” said Bonar. “It was the timing of Ethan’s [Williams] goal which was just a couple of minutes after they had got their third, so that got us right back into it.

“In the second half we just swarmed all over them and we didn’t give them a chance to breathe. You can just sense when it’s coming, and I felt if we got one goal back we could do it. I was about to go four upfront anyway to get back into the game, but then we scored, so I changed my mind.

“The players have got a right spirit and togetherness about them, they are growing up as a team so there is a proper bond between them. The whole team and their effort for each other, not just themselves, is really pleasing to see."

It’s easy to forget Haddington are a promoted side after winning last season’s First Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonar continued: “In this league, your next defeat isn’t far away but if we can just keep picking up three points or a point here or there it would be good to see how far up the table we can get.