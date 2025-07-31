Hearts and Hibs are expected to be firmly in the mix for third spot in the Scottish Premiership this season as both sides apply the finishing touches to their squads for the 2025/26 season.

The Jambos are heading into the new league campaign without having to worry about the potential burden of European football after their disappointing end to last season which saw them slip out of the top six. They finished seventh last term and will be keen to ensure they cement their place back in the top half of the table this year.

With Derek McInnes now in charge at Tynecastle and after a strong summer recruitment drive and Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign, Hearts look well positioned to finish higher up the standings.

Hibs, meanwhile, are making solid progress under David Gray. A terrific third-place finish last season after an extremely sluggish start to last season will have fans believing that they can better their points total of 58 this season coming if they manage to shake off a European hangover.

A supercomputer compiled by Ace Odds has ran it’s algorithm to predict how the final table will pan out come May 2026. With a few surprises further down the league that will divide opinion, let’s take a look at where Hearts and Rangers are tipped to finish...

