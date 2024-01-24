Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is the second time in just over a month that a side in the bottom two tiers has withdrawn from their division. Championship side Edinburgh City folded their women’s side at the back end of 2023. This was despite the squad overseeing multiple successes such as a League and Cup double in the previous campaign. Now, the SWF confirmed this week that League One side BSC Glasgow has withdrawn from their division due to their inability to field an adult team.

The Glaswegian side wasn’t having the best season and sat bottom of the table with only three points after nine games. However, the side still had a shot of moving up the table. They were only six points off ninth place Giffnock SC with three games in hand and had a superior goal difference.

The SWF was clearly disappointed with the news. In their statement, they said: “To have a club withdraw from a national league mid-way through a season is disruptive and deeply disappointing and serves as an important reminder that challenges remain when it comes to sustainability.

“Clubs who are ambitious to play national league football must be prepared to value players and sponsors publicly, which plays a huge role in attracting investment and players to the team. That means prominent use of social media to ensure players are visible and feel valued.

“Ambitions to grow clubs and progress up the pyramid must come with comprehensive strategies on attracting sponsors and the recruitment and retention of players. Withdrawing at any point after fixtures have been published and games played is hugely disruptive to all other teams competing and to the reputation of the game as a whole.

“As per the rules BSC Glasgow’s withdrawal from League One means the results recorded in the league against them in the first half of the season will be declared null and void. The league tables have been updated accordingly. League One will continue with ten teams.”

