Swifts striker Greig Spence was "unplayable", says Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd after 21-match victory streak ends in Fife

Swifts striker Greig Spence celebrates with teammates. Picture: Swifts FC

The league leaders came unstuck in Fife as they lost 2-1 away to Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

Striker Greig Spence struck twice either side of an Alan Sneddon goal – with his winning effort coming late on to inflict Rose’s first defeat since their Scottish Cup preliminary round exit to Banks O’Dee in August.

“It was one of those days where we didn’t turn up and Inverkeithing caused us a lot of problems,” said Herd.

Swifts striker Greig Spence fires home on of his two goals to end Linlithgow Rose's 21-match winning streak. Picture: Swifts FC

“Greig Spence was unplayable, he caused us a lot of problems and we just didn’t deal with him.

“To be fair to Inverkeithing they took their chances and we’ve come a cropper.

“That’s what happens in this league; if you aren’t at it you get your bum felt.

“As disappointing as it is we’ve just got to regroup and go again.

“They’ve beaten Tranent and taken points off Penicuik as well, so it shows how far they have come.

“We are disappointed, we’ve been on such a great run which made us a scalp and being at the top of the league, teams are always desperate to beat you.

“It was going to come at some point, now we need to try and go on another run; we’ve put ourselves in a great position, nobody expected us to be where we are.”Rose a hold a two point lead over Penicuik Athletic at the league summit, whose scheduled match against Broxburn Athletic was postponed on Saturday.

Third place Tranent Juniors also dropped points in a 2-2 draw at home to Hill of Beath.

Herd continued: “Tranent dropped points which emphasises how hard this league is.

“I think there is going to be a few more twists and turns in the title race before the end of the season. We won’t worry about anyone else and just concentrate on ourselves.

“It’s anybody’s race, it’s whoever handles the remaining games.

“We are Linlithgow Rose and we are sitting top of the league, we should be favourites, we just need to handle the pressure that comes with that.”

