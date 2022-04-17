SWPL: Aimee Anderson secures big win for Hearts as Boroughmuir Thistle boost promotion hopes

The Jambos were deserved winners at the Balmoral Stadium and could have left the Granite City with a more handsome victory but were twice denied by the woodwork in the second half.

Eva Olid's side remain ninth in SWPL 1 but are now level on points with Partick Thistle and just a point adrift of seventh-placed Motherwell.

Elsewhere, it was a sorry afternoon for both Hibernian Women and Spartans who went down 5-0 and 4-0 to Rangers and Glasgow City respectively.

Boroughmuir Thistle included five Under-19s players in their first team squad, who recorded a 5-1 wain away to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park

Dean Gibson's Hibs remain fourth with Spartans eight points worse off in sixth.

Meanwhile, Boroughmuir Thistle's top-flight promotion hopes were boosted by an emphatic 5-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Samantha Duncan scored twice, with Anna Murray, Beth McLeod and Fiona Gibson also on target.