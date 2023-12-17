SWPL: Hearts make history; Hibs hit seven; Boroughmuir enter promotion spots

Hearts made history on Sunday as they earned their first-ever point against Celtic; Hibs hit seven past Aberdeen; Boroughmuir moved up to second place after another victory.

Hearts drew 1-1 with Celtic on Sunday at the Oriam. The hosts took the lead within the first 10 minutes as Georgia Timms converted from close range. From here, Hearts held the title contenders with little chances for either side. Celtic equaliser in the second half as Caitlin Hayes fired the ball into the net. Hearts almost restored their lead late on as Carly Girasoli’s header was touched onto the bar by the ‘keeper. The result now means that Hearts have now taken points off every side in the division in 2023.

Hibs saw out a massive victory on Saturday as they saw off Aberdeen 7-0 at Cormack Park. After losing 3-1 to Glasgow City last weekend, Hibs bounced back in style. Shannon McGregor opened the scoring 10 minutes in before Baucom made it 2-0 just before the 20-minute mark. Baucom added another goal to her collection six minutes later after slamming the ball past the ‘keeper. Kirsty Morrison soon made it 4-0 before Baucom completed her hat-trick just before the break. Hibs rounded off the victory in the second half with two goals from Brooke Nunn to ensure Hibs ended 2023 on a high.

