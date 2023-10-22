SWPL: Hibs and Boroughmuir both register big wins
Hibs smashed eight goals past Hamilton while Boroughmuir collected their second league win of the season.
Hibs got back to winning ways with an 8-1 victory over Hamilton at Meadowbank. Eilidh Adams got the hosts off to a fantastic start as she rifled home the opener 13 minutes in. The striker then got her second with a finish into the top corner to extend their lead before Rosie Livingstone made it 3-0 before half-time.
Abbie McDonald got one back for Hamilton at the start of the second half but this did not slow Hibs’ momentum. Adams completed her hattrick just after the hour mark after Livingstone put the ball on a plate for the attacker. Shannon McGregor then added a fifth seven minutes later from a header. Jorian Baucom was next to get in on the action before Lia Tweedie headed in a seventh. Baucom then rounded off the victory with her second as Hibs got their biggest win of the season.
Boroughmuir also got back to winning ways as they beat Glasgow Women 4-1 at Alliance Park. Olivia Murphy opened the scoring midway through the first half with a tidy finish before Deborah McLeod added a second just before half-time. Emily Arthur then put the visitors 3-0 in the 65th minute as she converted from the penalty spot. Arthur then scored her second of the day and Boroughmuir’s fourth five minutes later as she stroked home from just inside the box. Glasgow Women pulled one back right at the death but it was only a constellation as the visitors cruised to victory.