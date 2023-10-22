Hibs bounced back in style against Hamilton. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

Hibs got back to winning ways with an 8-1 victory over Hamilton at Meadowbank. Eilidh Adams got the hosts off to a fantastic start as she rifled home the opener 13 minutes in. The striker then got her second with a finish into the top corner to extend their lead before Rosie Livingstone made it 3-0 before half-time.

Abbie McDonald got one back for Hamilton at the start of the second half but this did not slow Hibs’ momentum. Adams completed her hattrick just after the hour mark after Livingstone put the ball on a plate for the attacker. Shannon McGregor then added a fifth seven minutes later from a header. Jorian Baucom was next to get in on the action before Lia Tweedie headed in a seventh. Baucom then rounded off the victory with her second as Hibs got their biggest win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad