SWPL: Hibs’ winners so far this season

2 . Winner - Poppy Lawson

Another defender who has played her socks off so far this campaign, Lawson has barely put a foot wrong. After being rotated in and out of the side last season, the 20-year-old has now cemented her place next to Eddie in the starting line-up where they have developed into a formidable partnership. Her form so far this season has been rewarded with her first goals for the club in a cup win against Aberdeen as well as a new long-term contract just a few weeks prior. Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL