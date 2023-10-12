SWPL: Hibs’ winners so far this season

After a busy summer in Leith, Hibs are a club of much change. In contrast to this time last year, the Edinburgh side’s starting XI is almost unrecognisable. With Grant Scott now in charge with his own set of ideas many players have seen an uplift in their performances while others continued to wait for their chance to shine. Here, we examine who we think are the three ‘winners’ so far this season.
1. Winner - Leah Eddie
Perhaps the biggest ‘winner’ so far for Hibs, Eddie has arguably been the side’s best player since Grant Scott’s appointment in the summer. After being rotated throughout the backline and the midfield last season, the defender has now locked down her position at centre-back. The 22-year-old has been on fire throughout the opening weeks of the campaign with her performance away at Hearts particularly pleasing. A return to the Scotland A team may just be around the corner for Eddie. Credit: David Mollison
2. Winner - Poppy Lawson
Another defender who has played her socks off so far this campaign, Lawson has barely put a foot wrong. After being rotated in and out of the side last season, the 20-year-old has now cemented her place next to Eddie in the starting line-up where they have developed into a formidable partnership. Her form so far this season has been rewarded with her first goals for the club in a cup win against Aberdeen as well as a new long-term contract just a few weeks prior. Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL
3. Winner - Tegan Bowie
Bowie has made a magical return to Hibs since signing in the summer. After struggling for regular game time at Celtic, the 20-year-old elected to return to her form club and hasn’t looked back since. The winger has lit up the left flank becoming unplayable at times with her pace, dribbling and passing ability on show every time she gets the ball. If this early season form continues, there is no doubt she made the right choice by returning to the capital. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)