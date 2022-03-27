SWPL: Impressive Spartans frustrated by Aberdeen as Boroughmuir Thistle boost promotion hopes

Robyn McCafferty headed home an equaliser for Spartans at Balmoral Stadium against Aberdeen

The Edinburgh side’s 1-1 draw away to Aberdeen makes it three wins, two draws and one very narrow defeat away to Rangers in recent weeks.

The point at Balmoral Stadium keeps could have been three, with the Edinburgh side dominating the first half and having two penalty claims turned down in the last four minutes before Becky Galbraith volleyed a chance over the bar in stoppage time.

McCafferty powered home a header from Alana Marshall’s corner to equalise in the 63rd minute to get Lisa Ryan off the hook.

Her short pass-back to goalkeeper Alicia Yates allowed Bayley Hutchison to nip in and round the goalkeeper to score.

But the Edinburgh’s response was a strong one and Aberdeen co-manager Emma Hunter was relieved to come away with a point.

Her team remain one place and two points ahead of sixth-placed Spartans in SWPL1.

“We were really poor and Spartans will be disappointed not to get more out of the game,” said Hunter. “The pressure is on Spartans to maintain the momentum they have built up.”

McCafferty said she was “gutted” not to take all three points but was pleased with “another good performance” and “delighted” with her goal.

Elsewhere, it was a day to forget for relegation-threatened Hearts, who went down 6-0 away to leaders Rangers in Glasgow.

Megan Bell’s double and goals from Kirsty Howat, Ciara Grant, Lizzie Arnot and Brogan Hay means Eva Olid’s side remain second bottom, in the relegation play-off position, and three points behind eighth-placed Partick Thistle, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Boroughmuir Thistle kept up their promotion push in SWPL2 with an impressive 5-1 home win over Stirling University.

Beth MacLeod scored an early double before Stirling replied, but Fiona Gibson, Maria Novou Torrente and Hannah Davie secured all three point for the Capital side.

The goals boosted Boroughmuir’s goal difference, which could be important after second-placed Glasgow Girls lost 3-0 to leaders Dundee United.

Third-placed Boroughmuir are now level on points with Glasgow and are just two behind them on goal difference.

