Scotland’s Under 23s has called up the most players from Edinburgh clubs with six in total making the final squad. Hibs’ Eilidh Adams, Abbie Ferguson, Leah Eddie as well as Hearts’ Kathleen McGovern and Carly Girasoli all kept their places in the squad from September. Spartans’ Rachael Johnstone who joined the club on loan from Celtic in late September also joins the squad. The youngsters will head to Spain to take on the Netherlands on Thursday in an international friendly. In September, the squad lost to Australia 1-0.