SWPL international round-up: Numerous Hibs, Hearts and Spartans players called up to national squads
With the international break now underway, numerous Hibs, Hearts and Spartans players have been called up to their national squads.
Scotland’s Under 23s has called up the most players from Edinburgh clubs with six in total making the final squad. Hibs’ Eilidh Adams, Abbie Ferguson, Leah Eddie as well as Hearts’ Kathleen McGovern and Carly Girasoli all kept their places in the squad from September. Spartans’ Rachael Johnstone who joined the club on loan from Celtic in late September also joins the squad. The youngsters will head to Spain to take on the Netherlands on Thursday in an international friendly. In September, the squad lost to Australia 1-0.
Elsewhere, Hearts’ Esther Morgan has also been called up by her country. The full-back will join the Wales squad as they prepare for their final games of the UEFA Nations League. The Dragons will host Iceland and Germany on Friday and Tuesday. Wales must find a win in their remaining games with the side currently bottom of their group, three points off third-place Iceland.