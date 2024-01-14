SWPL round-up: big wins for Hibs and Hearts; late drama for Boroughmuir

Hibs and Hearts both got big wins away from home in the SWPL1 while Boroughmuir had late drama in their match against Queens Park.

Hibs' 4-0 victory over Hamilton keeps them fourth in the SWPL1. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Hibs continued their excellent run of form with a 4-0 victory over Hamilton. Michaela McAlonie made it five goals in two games after she found the back of the net 13 minutes in. The midfielder took aim on the edge of the area and slammed the ball into the net. Ellis Notley made it 2-0 on the 30-minute mark as she headed in from Naomi Powell’s corner. Jorian Baucom was next to get in on the action. The striker curled a beautiful effort into the net before dispatching another from the penalty spot to put the Hibees 4-0 up at half-time.

In the second half, the visitors pushed for a fifth. McAlonie and Notley both had efforts well saved by the ‘keeper. Lia Tweedie also came close, but in the end, Grant Scott’s side had to settle for just four goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts also came away with an important victory as they beat Motherwell 3-0. After an even opening 36 minutes, Hearts took the lead. Fullback Addie Handley managed to connect with Katie Lockwood’s cross to send a looping header into the bottom corner. The visitors almost had an immediate second when Carly Girasoli’s effort was forced off the line.

In the second period, it took Hearts just five minutes to double their lead. A fantastic strike from Lockwood saw the ball fly into the back of the net from the edge of the box. Danni Findlay then finished off the game as she bundled the ball into the net from Lockwood’s cross to secure the win last on.