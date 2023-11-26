SWPL round-up: Hearts hit six, Boroughmuir settle for a draw

Hearts returned to winning ways as Katie Lockwood scored four; Boroughmuir continued their good form with a 1-1 draw vs Livingston.

Hearts bounced back from their Edinburgh derby defeat to beat Hamilton 6-1. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Hearts beat Hamilton 6-1 at the Oriam in an emphatic display. Georgia Timms opened the scoring after two minutes for the hosts before Lockwood doubled their lead. Hamilton then pulled one back through Mason Clark 14 minutes in. Lockwood restored Hearts’ two-goal lead midway through the half with a superb volley. The attacker then completed her hat-trick in the first half with a clever, dinked finish.

After a quiet second period, Lockwood netted her fourth of the game in the 68th minute. The Hamilton ‘keeper spilled Eilidh Davies’ effort which allowed the attacker to bundle the ball home. Aimee Anderson then rounded off the victory with a stoppage time goal.

Boroughmuir collected a solid point with a 1-1 draw at home to Livingston. Beth MacLeod opened the scoring for the hosts early on. Cara Borthwick was unlucky not to extend their lead after she hit the post. Livingston then equalised late in the game thanks to Ashley Elizabeth. Abbi Varghese had a chance to win the game for Boroughmuir after she found herself one-on-one but she sent her effort over the bar.