SWPL round-up: Hibs and Spartans defeated; Boroughmuir earn big win

Hibs fell to their first defeat since October as they lost 3-1 to Glasgow City. The visitors opened the scoring in less than 60 seconds as Abbie Larkin found the back of the net. Leah Eddie managed to get Hibs level 23 minutes later as she headed in from a corner. However, Glasgow City soon restored their lead as Larkin scored again. In the second half, the score soon became 3-1 as Kinga Kozak finished off a move after a fast breakaway. Hibs tried to get back into the game as Abbie Ferguson and Michaela McAlonie went close but it wasn’t to be.

Spartans suffered a heavy 7-0 defeat away to Celtic. The visitors started the game off well and had opportunities to take the lead in the first half. Spartans also managed to keep Celtic at bay up until half-time as they went into the break at 0-0. However, in the second period, the visitors were unable to subdue the hosts. Caitlin Hayes opened the scoring before Amy Gallacher netted a second. The floodgates then opened as Jenny Smith, Clare Goldie and Celya Barclais made it 5-0. Hayes then netted her second before Murphy Agnew rounded off the win.

