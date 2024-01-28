SWPL round-up: Hibs enjoy big win; Boroughmuir defeated
Hibs bounced back from their Sky Sports semi-final defeat with a big win over Motherwell; Boroughmuir were defeated by fellow promotion hopefuls Kilmarnock.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hibs cruised to a 5-0 win over Motherwell at Meadowbank as they got back to winning ways. After a strong opening, the capital side quickly took the lead 18 minutes in. A Poppy Lawson free-kick was met by Jorian Baucom who slotted the ball in for the opener. Two minutes later, Eilidh Adams doubled their lead. Abbie Ferguson cut the ball back for the striker who made no mistake. Motherwell were given the chance to get themselves back into the game after they were awarded a penalty 35 minutes in. However, Nina Wilson superbly saved Bailley Collins’ spot kick to keep Hibs’ two-goal advantage at half-time.
It took just five minutes into the second period for Hibs to net a third. Michaela McAlonie’s cross was met by Adams who netted her second of the day. Adams then became the provider as she played a lovely through ball to Baucom who made it 4-0. Shannon Leishman then rounded off the win in the 90th minute as she connected with Baucom’s cross to give Hibs a resounding 5-0 victory.
Elsewhere, Boroughmuir received a blow to their promotion hopes as they lost 2-1 away to Kilmarnock. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half as Boroughmuir failed to clear from a free-kick before Georgina McTear found the back of the net. Seven minutes later, Kilmarnock were awarded a penalty for handball which allowed Abby Robinson to convert from 12 yards. In the second half, Boroughmuir were able to half the deficit after 64 minutes. However, another goal never came as Kilmarnock pulled five points clear of the capital side in second place.