SWPL round-up: Hibs enjoy big win; Boroughmuir defeated

Hibs cruised to a 5-0 win over Motherwell at Meadowbank as they got back to winning ways. After a strong opening, the capital side quickly took the lead 18 minutes in. A Poppy Lawson free-kick was met by Jorian Baucom who slotted the ball in for the opener. Two minutes later, Eilidh Adams doubled their lead. Abbie Ferguson cut the ball back for the striker who made no mistake. Motherwell were given the chance to get themselves back into the game after they were awarded a penalty 35 minutes in. However, Nina Wilson superbly saved Bailley Collins’ spot kick to keep Hibs’ two-goal advantage at half-time.

It took just five minutes into the second period for Hibs to net a third. Michaela McAlonie’s cross was met by Adams who netted her second of the day. Adams then became the provider as she played a lovely through ball to Baucom who made it 4-0. Shannon Leishman then rounded off the win in the 90th minute as she connected with Baucom’s cross to give Hibs a resounding 5-0 victory.

