After an evenly contested opening 30 minutes at the Ibrox, Kristy Howat managed to break the deadlock to give the hosts the lead. Rio Hardy quickly followed this up as she converted from a rebounded effort to double the scoreline. Howat got her second right before half-time as she capitalised on a mistake at the back to extend Rangers lead. Howat completed her hat-trick eight minutes into the second period before Kathryn Hill headed in a fifth goal. Brooke Nunn almost pulled a goal back for Hibs midway through the half but was unable to connect with Rosie Livingstone’s cross. Megan Bell then added a sixth from a free-kick before Howat got her fourth of the afternoon in the 93rd minute with a powerful finish.