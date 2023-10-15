News you can trust since 1873
SWPL round-up: Hibs lose at Ibrox; Boroughmuir defeated

Hibs suffered a 7-0 defeat against Rangers at the Ibrox, while Boroughmuir also lost 3-0 to Queen’s Park.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Oct 2023, 18:40 BST
Rosie Livingstone and Libby Bance during the Rangers v Hibs game. Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPLRosie Livingstone and Libby Bance during the Rangers v Hibs game. Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL
After an evenly contested opening 30 minutes at the Ibrox, Kristy Howat managed to break the deadlock to give the hosts the lead. Rio Hardy quickly followed this up as she converted from a rebounded effort to double the scoreline. Howat got her second right before half-time as she capitalised on a mistake at the back to extend Rangers lead. Howat completed her hat-trick eight minutes into the second period before Kathryn Hill headed in a fifth goal. Brooke Nunn almost pulled a goal back for Hibs midway through the half but was unable to connect with Rosie Livingstone’s cross. Megan Bell then added a sixth from a free-kick before Howat got her fourth of the afternoon in the 93rd minute with a powerful finish.

Elsewhere, Boroughmuir also saw a defeat as Queen’s Park overcame the hosts 3-0 at Meadowbank. Ellie Kane got the opener for the visitors 12 minutes in as she fired the ball into the roof of the net. Emily Arthur should have equalised just after 20 minutes when she found herself firing towards an open net but the shot spun awkwardly before going wide. Queen’s Park doubled their lead in the second half as Ami Robertson tapped the ball into the net. The visitors then got their third in the added time as Kane got her second to condemn Boroughmuir to a 3-0 defeat.

