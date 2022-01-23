SWPL: Spartans boss 'expected more' against Glasgow City; Hibs run Rangers close; Hearts well beaten

All three Capital teams lost, but Hibs did take the lead at Auchenhowie before going down 2-1 against league leaders Rangers.

Hearts lost 4-0 at home to Aberdeen, while Boroughmuir Thistle went down 4-1 to runaway leaders Dundee United in SWPL2.

Hayley Lauder's opener, a Lauren Davidson penalty and Kerry Beattie and Priscilla Chinchilla's goals secured City win at Ainslie Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCulloch said: “It wasn’t one of our best performances unfortunately. I expected more from the players, individually and collectively.”

Hibs were 1-0 up at the break at Rangers after Michaela McAlonie got a touch to divert Amy Muir’s superb cross into the net.

But former Hibs forward Lizzie Arnott levelled with a penalty and Jane Ross curled home the winner.

Hibs boss Dean Gibson said: “We deserved more out of the game. I thought we were by far the better side.

Spartans head coach Debbi McCulloch expected more from her team

“I thought our game plan worked better than theirs did."

Muir picked up an injury and Gibson revealed that Rachael Boyle is also out for a few weeks.

“It’s going to be three or four weeks minimum for Rachel,” Gibson added. “But it is just injury. She is not moving to Saudi Arabia, before the rumours start.”