SWPL: Winners of Hearts’ season so far

2 . Winner - Kathleen McGovern

Another signing that has gotten off to a fantastic start. McGovern made no secret that she was happy to be back in Scotland after a spell in Germany with Hearts becoming the perfect club to showcase her abilities in front of goal. The striker has put the Jam Tarts’ goalscoring issues behind them with the 21-year-old netting multiple times so far this season. Such form saw her nominated for SWPL1 August Player of the Month and she also saw a return to the international set-up with Scotland’s Under-23s in September. Credit: (© ScottishPower Womens Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)