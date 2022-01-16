SWPL1: Hibs and Spartans show incredible fighting spirit

Notley scrambled home from a corner in the 92nd minute to salvage a dramatic 1-1 draw for Dean Gibson’s side, who had goalkeeper Emily Mutch to thank for another superb penalty save.

After missing the penalty, Celtic had taken the lead thanks to a Charlie Wellings strike shortly before half-time, but Hibs rallied and were rewarded for their fighting spirit with a leveller at the death. They stay in fourth place.

Spartans are now just one place behind in fifth after Debbi McCulloch’s side staged an incredible comeback to beat Aberdeen 3-2 and leapfrog the Dons in the table.

Caley Gibb came off the bench to pull one back and two Becky Galbraith headers secured the Capital team’s second league win of the season.

Francesca Ogilvie scored in each half to put Aberdeen in control, but McCulloch responded by making a triple change as Alana Marshall, Gibb and Katie Reilly were introduced from the bench.

The changes paid off immediately as Marshall set up to Gibb to make 2‐1 and crossed for Galbraith to head home an equaliser.

Five minutes after the subs came on it was 2-2. Then winner came in the 77th minute when Marshall again caused the damage from the left, Galbraith arriving at the back post to head home her second.

Elis Notley celebrates a 92nd minute equaliser to give Hibernian a deserved 1-1 draw against Celtic in SWPL1 at the Tony Macaroni Arena

The goal completed an incredible hat-trick of assists for Marshall.

