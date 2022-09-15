SWPL1: Hibs suffer nightmare start as Hearts maintain good form

Across the city at Oriam, Hearts Women beat Dundee United 2-0 thanks to goals from Georgia Timms and Katie Rood.

Hearts remain in fourth spot, on nine points, with Hibs three points behind, dropping to sixth behind Hamilton on goal difference.

After a stop-start opening to the campaign, the Hibees were looking to lay down a marker against a City side that, until last season, had dominated the league for more than a decade.

Lauren Davidson scored Glasgow City’s opening goal early on

But City were two up within six minutes. Kinga Kozak’s effort was flicked onto the bar by Benne Haaland inside the opening minute and Lauren Davidson smashed home the rebound from the edge of the area. Five minutes later, a Hayley Lauder corner was deflected in by a combination of Hibs players.

It was three just after the half hour when Emily Whelan glanced home Megan Foley’s cross from the right, and City got the icing on the cake for a devastating display when Kozak smashed home a volley from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

Hibs were given hope when Nor Mustafa was tripped inside the area, but Erin Clachers produced a super save, diving to her right to divert the ball away, while at the other end, Kozak was felled as City got a penalty of their own. Again, the keeper came out on top, as Haaland produced an identical save to deny Mairead Fulton.