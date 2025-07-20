Table-toppers Spartans eye place in Premier Sports Cup last 16

All action as Spartans and Brechin battle it out on Saturday. Picture: Mark Brown

Spartans are the new Premier Sports Cup Group A leaders after chalking up their second win of the competition.

Dougie Samuel's men ran out 2-0 winners against Highland League champions Brechin City with goals either side of half-time from Mark Stowe and a Cillian Sheridan own goal at the Vanloq Community Stadium.

The victory adds to last weekend's 2-1 success over Queen's Park, a 1-0 loss at Cove Rangers on Tuesday night sandwiched in between.

However, a win over the Glebe Park outfit has now set up a potential winner-takes-all-tie against Premiership newboys Falkirk this weekend.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh City picked up their first points of their League Cup Group B campaign, winning 5-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw with League Two rivals Stranraer at Meadowbank.

The Citizens suffered back-to-back heavy defeats to Partick Thistle and Queen of the South in their opening two fixtures ensuring they won't progress to the knockout round. Michael McIndoe's side complete their cup fixtures with a trip to Dingwall on Tuesday night to face Ross County.

McIndoe said: "We played really well in the first half, dominated possession like we do, and back to winning ways which is important. But much more important than that was having seven 17/18 year-olds on the bench and a 16-year-old starting. It's important we are putting these young lads in. The youth programme is developing well but it's going to take time. They are going to get more opportunities than any other club in the SPFL, in my opinion, to play."

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose went down 4-1 to Montrose in their third Premier Sports Group C fixture.

Despite taking the lead at Links Park right on the stroke of half-time through veteran Kallum Higginbotham, the hosts responded after the interval through a Corrie Fellows own goal, Ewan Loudon, Terry Masson, and Craig Wighton.

Lowland League Rose finish off against Steven Pressley's Dundee on Tuesday night.

Boss Jonny Stewart said: "I think we shot ourselves in the foot after the break following a really good first half. But it's more minutes in the legs, a learning curve really. But we now move onto Tuesday."