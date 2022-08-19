Team of the week selection is icing on the cake for FC Edinburgh's John Robertson
FC Edinburgh's John Robertson says he was quick to check all the SPFL goalscorers in the hope of being named in the governing body's team of the week.
The 20-year-old's brace helped steer the Citizens to a 4-2 victory at Alloa last Saturday in what was the perfect response to the 3-0 loss at home to Dunfermline seven days earlier.
However, he needn't have worried as his performance didn't go unnoticed by the powers that be who rewarded the youngster with a place up front alongside Inverness Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels and Dumbarton's Declan Byrne.
Robertson is in a rich vein of form having netted three times in the club's opening three League One fixtures and has an air of confidence about him that has been a big plus for Alan Maybury's men.
Ahead of Falkirk's visit to the Capital tomorrow, Roberton said: "I checked to see what strikers had scored throughout the four leagues after our game because I wanted to be in the SPFL's team of the week! I think the only other one to score twice was Ross Cunningham of Clyde so I knew I had a good chance.
"It's been a good start for me personally and the team so I just hope it continues. With the other strikers we have at the club like Ryan Shanley and Ouzy See, we're all capable of scoring goals. But my aim for the season is to get to at least the 20-goal mark."
Robertson added: "To be fair the Dunfermline game the week before was just one of those days where nothing went right for us. I missed a really good chance and Jack Brydon was sent off but I think we always knew as a team we had a response in us and that happened at Alloa.
"The team this season is a lot better than last year and that's no disrespect to the guys who have left. We've got the likes of Allan Delferriere who's come in from Hibs and is unbelievable so the togetherness in the squad is at an all-time high. I fancy our chances tomorrow against Falkirk. We can definitely compete near the top this year."