Teenage midfielder back at Hearts after end of loan to Berwick Rangers

The West Lothian-born 18-year-old started his stint at Shielfield Park in September after being loaned out by Hearts outfit and soon established himself as a regular fixture in the Lowland League team's starting line-up, playing 24 times in all competitions.

He notched up one goal during his time at Berwick, a long-range equaliser in the 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat by Stirling Albion back in October.

A spokesperson for Berwick said: “All at the club would like to wish Aidan all the very best for the future.”