Ten-man Bonnyrigg Rose edge past league rivals to progress in Scottish Cup

Bonnyrigg Rose are safely through to the Scottish Cup second round after seeing off Lowland League rivals Broxburn Athletic 2-1 at Ferguson Park.

The hosts opening the scoring in the 41st minute when defender Neil Martyniuk got on the end of Billy King's corner to head the ball home. However, Jonny Stewart's side were reduced to ten men with Lee Currie seeing red before Cammie Ross doubled Rose's advantage with just ten minutes left to play.

The visitors did get themselves back into the tie just two minutes later through Errol Douglas, and despite a tense final eight minutes, the Rose rearguard stood firm.

"All that matters is getting through to the next round," Stewart said afterwards. "The Scottish Cup is a great competition to be involved in and I said to the boys before the game do anything you can to get through. I changed the shape so the players were a bit slow to get used to that. It was a tough second half, especially going down to ten men. But I thought the work-rate, desire, and team spirit - everything that's probably been questioned so far this season - they answered that and they were excellent to a man."

Meanwhile, Spartans opened up a four-point gap at the top of SPFL League Two with a 3-2 victory on the road at Elgin City.

However, it was the home side that went in front at Borough Briggs through a Ross Draper effort.

But Spartans equalised just before the break, Mark McNulty rounding the goalkeeper to slot in following Bradley Whyte's pass.

Just before the hour, McNulty doubled his goal tally to give the visitors the lead and Mark Stowe made it three with a neat finish before Ryan Sargent hit a consolation.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh City were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Forfar.

A Craig Slater penalty gave the Angus outfit a first-half advantage. Former City striker Scott Shepherd was dismissed for a second booking. Robbie Mahon then had his 80th-minute spot-kick saved but Malik Zaid's fantastic strike a couple of minutes later earned a well-deserved point for Michael McIndoe's players at Meadowbank.