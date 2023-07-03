News you can trust since 1873
The 33 most valuable Scottish Premiership free agents including ex Hearts, Hibs, Celtic & Rangers stars - gallery

The former top flight stars have all now been released by their respective clubs and are yet to sign anywhere else...

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:42 BST

It’s the start of July which means players across the UK who did not sign new deals with their clubs and have yet to agree moves elsewhere are officially free agents.

As of the first day of the month, contracts across the Scottish Premiership were concluded and several notable names are now on the lookout for their next move. Among them are multiple former Hearts and Hibs players as well as ex stars from the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and more.

Here are the 33 most valuable free agents (via data from football statistics site Transfermakrt) who have been released by Scottish Premiership clubs:

Market value: £5.2m

1. Alfredo Morelos

Market value: £5.2m

Photo Sales
Market value: £2.6m

2. Vasilis Barkas

Market value: £2.6m

Photo Sales
Market value: £1.7m

3. Filip Helander

Market value: £1.7m

Photo Sales
Market value: £770,000

4. Josh Ginnelly

Market value: £770,000

Photo Sales
Related topics:PremiershipRangersCelticHearts FC