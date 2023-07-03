The 33 most valuable Scottish Premiership free agents including ex Hearts, Hibs, Celtic & Rangers stars - gallery
The former top flight stars have all now been released by their respective clubs and are yet to sign anywhere else...
It’s the start of July which means players across the UK who did not sign new deals with their clubs and have yet to agree moves elsewhere are officially free agents.
As of the first day of the month, contracts across the Scottish Premiership were concluded and several notable names are now on the lookout for their next move. Among them are multiple former Hearts and Hibs players as well as ex stars from the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and more.
Here are the 33 most valuable free agents (via data from football statistics site Transfermakrt) who have been released by Scottish Premiership clubs: