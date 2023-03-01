The Midlothian side, three points adrift at the bottom of League Two with 10 games left, have tricky away trips to Elgin City and Stirling Albion in their next two games. But Horn believes the three fixtures that follow – home to East Fife, away to second-bottom Albion Rovers, and at home to Stranraer – represent a golden opportunity to pick up much-needed wins.

“We’ve got a tough run of games coming up, but if we can get through the next two then I think we have a run of games we can hopefully pick up points in,” Horn told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“We’ve just got to stay within touching distance in the next couple of weeks. Then there are three games we are targeting when hopefully we can really start closing the gap and then get off the bottom.”

Kieran McGachie has been suffering from tendinitis in his knee which has stopped him from training properly. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Neil Martyniuk missed Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Forfar Athletic through illness and Scott Gray limped off with a knee injury. But Horn has strengthened his squad by bringing in left-back Andy Rodden on loan from Clyde. He was able to bring key men Currie and McGachie on from the bench, the pair combining to score a late equaliser.

McGachie has had five injections to treat tendonitis in his knee, the problem preventing him from taking full part in training on the artificial surface, while Currie is building up his fitness after missing a large chunk of the season with injury.

“He’s obviously missed a lot of football,” explained Horn. “We’re just trying to break him back in. He’s got a huge part of play between now and the end of the season. It’s just about getting him and Kieran up to the level of fitness they need to be at. Kieran is not training properly with us. So we need to try and manage that.”