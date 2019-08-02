The total value of every Scottish Premiership squad - according to SPFL Fantasy Football
The SPFL have introduced an official fantasy football game for Scottish Premiership fans to enjoy in the upcoming season.
Here are the values of each team's squad, ranked in order of most expensive.
1. Rangers
371 million from 33 players (average of 11.24 million per player)
2. Celtic
368.4 million from 30 players (average of 12.28 million per player)
3. Hearts
305.8 million from 32 players (average of 9.55 million per player)
4. Hibs
284.8 million from 29 players (average of 9.82 million per player)
