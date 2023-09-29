Spartans have got off to an impressive start in League Two with Dougie Samuel

Dougie Samuel’s men have coped admirably since making the step up from the Lowland League following last season’s title win and promotion prevailing campaign. With just one loss from their opening seven league matches, their start to the season is a promising sign.

Watson and his team-mates have felt it has been a step up, but they are relishing each game and the new experience as each match comes.

“I’m loving it, it’s the most I have ever enjoyed my football in terms of the changing room and the set up at the club, it’s brilliant,” said Watson. “I couldn’t have asked for a better career at Spartans so far.

“We are such a close group. On Saturday nights instead of going out with our mates sometimes we all just go out together as a Spartans team. Even just going out together for a Nandos, we are all good pals.

“Every game we play is difficult. Last season you looked at some games and on paper we would be expecting to win, but in this league there is no game that you take easy as anyone can beat anyone, it doesn’t matter if you are playing the bottom of the league or the top of the league.

“Generally, we are a pretty fit team. The boys really take care of themselves well outside of football so fitness hasn’t really been too much of a problem for us – we tend to finish games pretty strongly. The matches are a lot more intense; you need to be constantly switched on for the 90 minutes.

“Our squad is bigger and stronger this season, we can look to the bench more often rather than just relying on our first eleven. We have coped pretty well with moving up a league, we have experienced boys who have played at this level like big Hendo [Blair Henderson], Kev Waugh and Tapps [Jordan Tapping]. We are enjoying the challenge.”

Spartans welcome Bonnyrigg Rose to Ainslie Park tomorrow in a mini-Edinburgh derby clash. There will be a real determination from both sides to finish above each other come the end of the campaign.

“They are probably our closest rivals because we have played each other in the past. It was a fixture that I personally and everyone else did look for because it is local, and I know people that support them. I’ve got friends from Bonnyrigg and I work with people from Bonnyrigg so they were excited for me going up to League Two, asking me “When are you playing Bonnyrigg?”

“Bonnyrigg beat Spartans to the Lowland League a couple of seasons ago and beat us in a semi-final so there is a wee bit of history there. Tomorrow is just another game for us, it’s three points. We know what we are up against just like every other week.

