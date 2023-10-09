Three ways Scotland can qualify for Euro 2024 this week - Spain and Norway games key
All the scenarios explained ahead of a crucial few days for the national side
Scotland head to Seville pursuing a chunk of history this week as they aim to qualify for Euro 2024. Only once previously have the national team managed to reach successive European Championship finals and they are on course to do so again.
Steve Clarke successfully negotiated a path to Euro 2020 and will be eager to follow up with a place at next summer's finals in Germany. The only time Scotland featured in back-to-back Euros was in 1992 and 1996. Andy Roxburgh was manager for the 1992 finals in Sweden, with Craig Brown in charge in England four years later.
After five wins from their first five qualifying ties in Group A, the task ahead is fairly simple for Clarke and his players. If Scotland win or draw away to Spain on Thursday, their place in Germany is guaranteed. They would be certain of finishing in the top two and automatically progressing to the finals, regardless of results in their remaining two qualifiers away to Georgia and home to Norway.
The reason for this is down to points totals and head-to-head scores. If Scotland take a point in Seville, then they would be on 16 points. Norway would also reach 16 if they win all their remaining games and Scotland lose theirs. In doing so, the Norwegians would have beaten Spain who consequently could then only amass 16 points. Scotland would be certain to finish above Spain in that scenario based on on head-to-head results after beating them 2-0 at Hampden Park in March.
Should Spain beat Scotland on Thursday, there are still another two methods which would secure a Euro 2024 place. Norway take on Cyprus on Thursday night at the same time as the match in Seville, and if the Norwegians fail to win then the Tartan Army can book flights to Germany immediately. If none of those scenarios transpire on Thursday, then Sunday becomes key. Norway host Spain in Oslo and and Scotland will qualify if the Spaniards win or draw that tie.