Scotland players are on the brink of qualifying for Euro 2024. Pic: SNS

Scotland head to Seville pursuing a chunk of history this week as they aim to qualify for Euro 2024. Only once previously have the national team managed to reach successive European Championship finals and they are on course to do so again.

Steve Clarke successfully negotiated a path to Euro 2020 and will be eager to follow up with a place at next summer's finals in Germany. The only time Scotland featured in back-to-back Euros was in 1992 and 1996. Andy Roxburgh was manager for the 1992 finals in Sweden, with Craig Brown in charge in England four years later.

After five wins from their first five qualifying ties in Group A, the task ahead is fairly simple for Clarke and his players. If Scotland win or draw away to Spain on Thursday, their place in Germany is guaranteed. They would be certain of finishing in the top two and automatically progressing to the finals, regardless of results in their remaining two qualifiers away to Georgia and home to Norway.

The Group A table shows Scotland clear at the top with three qualifiers to play. Pic: UEFA.com

The reason for this is down to points totals and head-to-head scores. If Scotland take a point in Seville, then they would be on 16 points. Norway would also reach 16 if they win all their remaining games and Scotland lose theirs. In doing so, the Norwegians would have beaten Spain who consequently could then only amass 16 points. Scotland would be certain to finish above Spain in that scenario based on on head-to-head results after beating them 2-0 at Hampden Park in March.