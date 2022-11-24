"Tie of the round" has Linlithgow Rose dreaming of a Scottish Cup run to remember

Assistant boss John Millar (right), alongside manager Gordon Herd (centre) and coach Eamon Fullerton (left) hope to lead Rose into the fourth round

Rose entertain fellow East of Scotland Premier side Sauchie at Prestonfield on Saturday, and Rose assistant manager Millar says both sides will be looking at the tie as a great chance to progress.

“It’s an exciting game. It’s definitely a winnable tie, but there is no doubt Sauchie will be thinking the same,” said Millar.

“Normally from the Scottish Cup third round onwards you can get a lot of mismatches and heavy defeats, but that won’t be the case for this game, it will be a really competitive game. It’s arguably the tie of the round in terms of what could happen, it’s an unpredictable fixture.

“It has a derby feel to it but there is a healthy rivalry between the two clubs. Sauchie is a really good club with a really good manager in Fraser Duncan, run by good people, and there is a lot of mutual respect between both clubs.

“They are definitely title contenders this season, they are a good side. They are very effective at what they do and they have some very good individuals.”

With SPFL Premiership clubs entering at the next stage, a money-spinning away trip could be on the horizon, which could set the club up financially for the future.

Millar continued: “The fourth round is what you dream of because the top clubs come into it. For many of the players at our level it might be a once in a lifetime chance to go and play at an Ibrox, or a Pittodrie, a Tynecastle or Celtic Park.

“It’s not a distraction, you use that as a goal. You could win this game and find yourself at your boyhood clubs ground away from home, it’s an incentive not a distraction. We have certainly used that as an incentive, and I am sure Sauchie are doing the exact same. It will certainly come into our team talk.”

