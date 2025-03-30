Time slipping away for basement battlers Bonnyrigg Rose

Lee Currie was unable to inspire his side to a precious win. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

Bonnyrigg Rose are now three points adrift at the bottom of League Two following a narrow defeat to visitors Elgin City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dajon Golding scored the only goal of the game at New Dundas Park, netting from just a couple of yards in the 72nd minute to condemn Rose to a 16th defeat of the season.

With just five league games remaining in a bid to avoid the relegation play-offs, it's now do or die for Jonny Stewart's men who make the trip to league leaders Peterhead this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was very tough conditions but the same for both teams," the manager said afterwards. "I'm bitterly disappointed to lose the game obviously, it was an important match as they all are with the position we are in.

"I don't think we done enough to win it if I'm being honest, a draw was probably a fair result as it wasn't much of a football match. I can't fault the players as they gave absolutely everything, especially the first half they defended really well against the wind.

"We started well in the second half but unfortunately we lose the goal on the break. We're not getting those wee bits of luck at the other end as we had so many crosses and throw-ins into the box but it just doesn't seem to be dropping for us.

"So, everything seems to be going against us at the moment but only we can change that. We've got to stick together as football can change really quickly. We've only got five games left but we need to turn it around and go up to Peterhead this week and try and get a positive result."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, third-placed Edinburgh City lost ground on the leaders as they went down 2-1 at Stirling Albion.

James Graham fired the hosts in front at Forthbank on the stroke of half-time but James Stokes equalised two minutes after the interval.

However, former City striker Ryan Shanley made sure of the points with a fine finish from outside the box midway through the half.

Elsewhere, Spartans are now six points off the pace of the play-offs after a 4-2 setback at title-hopefuls East Fife.

Jamie Dishington and Blair Henderson had given Dougie Samuel's men a 2-0 lead at the break, but the Fifers netted four in a devastating second 45 display.