After securing winning medals for the 2019/20 delayed Logan Cup, Challenge Cup and Scottish Amateur Cup this season, Tollcross also added the Premier Division title, Challenge Cup, Logan Cup and Venture Scotland Cup to an ever-expanding trophy cabinet.

Striker Stewart O’Neill got Tollcross off to the perfect start with a goal of the season contender as he let fly from 35 yards out on eight minutes, before Scott Millar doubled their lead just two minutes later.

League rivals Mead owbank fought back to level by the interval, however, with goals from Paul Martin and Ross Stenhouse. Ciaran Duffy reacted quickly to capitalise on a goalkeeper error to edge Tollcross back in front, but Meadowbank levelled once more.

Tollcross United celebrate another cup success in an incredible season

O’Neill netted again to regain Tollcross’s lead – incredibly his 74th goal of the season – before Duffy rounded off a flowing team move to make it 5-3 with five minutes remaining.

Pentland Athletic beat Scottish Cup semi-finalists Tranent AFC 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes to lift Sunday’s President’s Cup at New Victoria Park.

Tranent struck first after 12 minutes when striker Anton McKillop capitalised on a slack pass back from Blair Dickson and squared the ball for Adam Young to tap in.

Ex-Tranent Juniors winger Stephen Manson pulled Pentland level on 53 minutes when his free-kick caused confusion in the Tranent backline and sneaked in via the back post.

Pentland were on top at this stage, and went close through Manson, Stevie Peat and Craig O’Reilly, before the latter put the Penicuik-based side ahead for the first time when he headed in Dickson’s pin-point

cross from close range.

Tranent sent the tie to penalties with the goal of the game ten minutes from time. Player-manager Jack Godsell curled in an inch-perfect free-kick into the top corner from fully 25 yards out to leave Pentland keeper Josh Carter with no chance.