Tommy Robinson’s previous with British football fans

If Tommy Robinson was to attend a Hearts game it wouldn’t be the first time he has watched a game in Scotland. He’s had previous with clubs north and south of the border.

Tommy Robinson has had previous with football clubs north and south of the border. Picture: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty

Luton Town

Earlier this season the CEO of Luton Town called on fans to stop chanting Robinson’s name at games.

A small number of the club’s fan showed support for the 35-year-old at away games in August, around the time of his contempt of court case in Leeds after the activist breached reporting restrictions.

The statement said: “Apart from the result, our experience was blemished, for the second away game running, by hearing the chanting the name of a political figurehead by a small number of Hatters supporters. This is hugely disappointing for us, as a board, because the individual in question wasn’t playing or involved in the squad or staff.

“Everyone at the club has worked extremely hard and will continue to work tirelessly to create an environment – whether that be Kenilworth Road or any away game – for our community of supporters to support their team and enjoy a football match knowing that all prejudice – whether that be political, religious, cultural or racial – can and should be left for another day.

Robinson is a fan of the club having been born in the town. He chose the alias ‘Tommy Robinson’ after the Luton football hooligan of the same name.

In 2011 he was found guilty of leading 100 Luton football fans into a brawl against Newport County fans and handed a 12-month suspended sentence.

Aidrieonians

Earlier this year Robinson attended an Airdrie match as they drew 2-2 with Alloa Athletic in a Ladbrokes League One fixture.

The former English Defence Leader was in Scotland to attend the trial of Mark Meechan who was convicted of a hate crime after filming a pug responding to him as he said ‘gas the Jews’ and ‘Sieg Heil’ with the dog raising its paw as if giving the Nazi salute.

At the game Robinson filmed Scottish fans chanting his name.

Rangers

Robinson was pictured working wearing a Rangers top as he held a book signing in an off-licence in Sunderland last year. It was the same day Celtic played a friendly in the city.

He tweeted ahead of the fixture that he was “ready for the Celtic game”, while he also filmed a video where he branded Celtic supporters group Green Brigade “muppets” and said “we are the people, God Save the Queen”.

It led to skirmishes after a small group of Celtic fans attempted to confront Robinson at the shop.

One fan of the Parkhead side was fined for his part in the confrontations, while he also suffered injuries after being beaten and bruised.

Celtic

Despite his previous with Celtic fans in 2017, Robinson said he “got a great reception from Rangers and Celtic fans” when out in Glasgow last month.

He was drinking in the city centre when he was confronted by what he claimed were “antifa morons”.