The majority of Scottish Premiership teams have just one game left before the April split but there is still plenty to play for, and nowhere is that more true than Edinburgh.

Hearts will go into the second phase of the season in third but Hibs have hope of climbing into the top-six. Nick Montgomery’s side are a point behind Dundee - whose game in hand is against Rangers on Wednesday - and so victory is needed against Motherwell.

Post-split, both they and Hibs will need to call on their most trusted generals and both sides have some almost ever-present starters. Using data from Transfermarkt, the Edinburgh Evening News has taken a look at which 25 players across the Scottish Premiership have racked up the most minutes.