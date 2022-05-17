Tranent AFC mark first season in LEAFA with silverware

Tranent ended the season in fourth spot but overpowered their opponents with man-of-the-match Anton McKillop bagging a hat-trick.

The East Lothian side could yet secure more glory this season with the President’s Cup final on Sunday 29th May against Pentland Athletic.

The opening goal after ten minutes was slightly fortuitous with a Lochend player diverting the ball into his own net, but came after a surging solo run from centre back Robbie Menzies who took the ball from his own half all the way to the by-line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKillop doubled their lead midway through the first half when he fired into the bottom corner of the net on the turn.

Tranent’s third didn’t arrive until the 76th minute with striker McKillop running clear of the Lochend defence before netting via the post. His treble was more straightforward as he had the simple task of passing into an empty net.

McKillop turned provider late on when he lobbed the ball into the box for Ryan Smith to run onto and he produced an emphatic finish.

Scottish Cup and Premier Division champions Tollcross Thistle survived a scare to add the Challenge Cup to their list of honours this season with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Championship title winners Ratho Athletic following a 3-3 draw.

Tranent AFC players celebrate with the League Cup trophy after the 5-0 win over Lochend AFC at Saughton Enclosure.

Sean Watt gave Tollcross a half-time lead with an effort from the edge of the box, before Ratho equalised early in the second half.

Watt soon restored Tollcross’ lead following a good team move, before striker Michael Yuill made it 3-1 with a long-range stunner.

Ratho shocked Tollcross to level, but the 2019/20 Scottish Cup winners were clinical from the penalty spot with all four of their takers converting.

Edinburgh Harps ended their Championship league campaign in style with a 4-0 defeat of Dunbar Athletic. Goals from Michael McCarthy and Ewan McLean gave Harps a two-goal lead at the interval.