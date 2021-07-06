Tranent bolster coaching staff with Kevin Haynes and Mark Beveridge

Tranent manager Calum Elliot, left, has bolstered his coaching staff

Both left the Lowland League club when Ian Little departed as manager at the end of last season and have strong Tranent connections.

Haynes, 40, was previously on the Tranent coaching staff before moving to Bo’ness and then becoming assistant manager at Berwick. The former Berwick striker has also managed Dalkeith Thistle.

The experienced Beveridge is joining his hometown club as goalkeeping coach and will be working with new signings Kevin Swain and Murray Jackson, who will be battling to be No1.

Tipped as title challengers in the East of Scotland League Premier Division this season, Tranent’s credentials will be tested when they travel to Newtown Park in the pick of tonight’s pre-season friendlies against Lowland League Bo’ness United.

Elsewhere, Musselburgh Athletic have called off tonight’s pre-season friendly at Civil Service Strollers due to a growing injury list.

Newtongrange Star go to Easthouses Lily without Callum Murray, who has left to join Inverkeithing Hillhead Swifts.

Broxburn Athletic host East Stirlingshire, Craigroyston face Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, Edinburgh South take on Vale of Leithen, Tynecastle travel to Gala Fairydean Rovers and Penicuik Athletic host Peebles Rovers.

Dunbar also entertain a young Hibs development XL.

New Arniston Rangers signings Michael Johnston, Steven Abbott and Nathan Williamson will have to wait for their debits after tomorrow’s match against Edinburgh College was called off.