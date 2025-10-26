Tranent, Bonnyrigg Rose, Spartans, and Edinburgh City all through to Scottish Cup third round

Broque Watson converts from the spot for Tranent. Picture: Tranent FC

Tranent made amends for last year's Scottish Cup defeat by putting three past Dundee North End without reply to make it safely through to the third round.

Broque Watson's brace and Cameron McKinley's solo effort at Foresters Park made short work of the visitors in East Lothian. The home side had further chances to stretch their lead but can be pleased with their afternoon's work.

Goalscorer Watson said afterwards: "I've hit a wee bit of good form as that's three goals in two games. You just hope you get the luck of the draw and then you might get a big dog with a team from the Premiership further down the line, so you just never know what can happen in the Scottish Cup.

"Obviously we are on the chase for the top two (in the league), but to be honest, it's quite cliché we just take it game by game and don't look too far in front of ourselves or other results. The focus is on us. We've been really good so hopefully we can just keep picking up points."

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg Rose are also through following their 2-0 win over Lowland League rivals and ten-man Cumbernauld Colts.

Jay McGarva and an own goal from Liam Allison either side of half-time ensured Jonny Stewart's men progress.

Stewart said: "I'm delighted to be through, that was the most important thing before the game. But to be honest I wasn't 100 per cent happy with our performance. We can definitely play better on the ball, but we showed a different side of the game in managing it out."

Meanwhile, Spartans came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over SPFL League Two rivals East Kilbride.

John Robertson's 20th-minute spot-kick gave the South Lanarkshire men the lead at the Vanloq Community Stadium at the break.

But the hosts dug deep to turn the game on its head with Marc McNulty's quick-fire double securing a cup win.

Edinburgh City saw off Lowland League side Stirling University at Meadowbank courtesy of Innes Lawson's first-half close-range strike.

And East of Scotland Premier Division side Musselburgh Athletic came up just short against League Two outfit Forfar Athletic, losing 2-1 at Olivebank.