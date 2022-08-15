Tranent boss Calum Elliot urges players to find their ruthless streak

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belters were dominant in their Lothians derby away to Civil Service Strollers, which ended in a stalemate, with Elliott claiming Gary Jardine’s side had “got away with one”.

The visitors peppered Civil goalkeeper Mac Whyte’s goal in the first half, with Jamie Docherty demonstrating Tranent’s intentions as he shot narrowly wide from Sean Murphy’s incisive through ball in the second minute.

Whyte then denied Kieran Somerville from close range, before halting Adam McGowan and Martin Maughan from opening the scoring. Innes Lawson was closest for the hosts when his shot was deflected wide, before Matthew Cunningham nodded inches past from the resultant corner.

Tranent boss Calum Elliot wants his team to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“It’s two points dropped for us, we battered them,” said Elliot. “In terms of creating chances, I don’t think Kelby [Mason, goalkeeper] had one save to make, so it’s disappointing not to come away with the three points.

“It was a game that we should have been out of sight in. We did our homework, they are a good side and they are well organised. We caused them problems with the way we set up and they probably didn’t expect us to set up like that.

“They didn’t lay a glove on us in the full game, they got away with one and I imagine they will recognise that. Certainly for me, I am disappointed and angry that we didn’t win the game.

“The league we are in is a step up, and we need to make sure that we step up with the league that we are in. This season you have to be clinical because that’s two points dropped for us, which ultimately could hurt us come the end of the season. We want to finish as high up the league as possible.

“They were guilt-edged chances we missed. It’s about having that composure and being clinical, which will ultimately be the difference in terms of where we finish up in the league.