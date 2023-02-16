Tranent Juniors boss Colin Nish urges players to grasp Lowland League title opportunity
Colin Nish insists now that Tranent Juniors are firmly in a title race he want his players to embrace it.
Having earned promotion to the Lowland League as East of Scotland Premier champions, their first crack at Scottish football's fifth tier, the club hadn't envisaged being in this lofty position when the league campaign got underway last August.
However, former Hibs and Kilmarnock striker Nish, who was appointed head coach in September following predecessor Calum Elliot's shock resignation, is urging his squad to go and make their SPFL dream a reality.
The East Lothian outfit are currently fourth, four points adrift of leaders Rangers B who they visit this weekend with Spartans, Stirling University and Celtic B the remaining genuine title contenders.
"There's no point saying we're not in a title race, look at the league table," Nish told the Evening News. "Some others might try and play things down but we're halfway through February so we're getting towards the business end of the season.
We've still got some really tough matches to play against the teams in and around us so every point is going to be crucial. Every week it doesn't matter who we are playing against, it's important to try and get three points with the position we're in. There isn't really a lot more we can do. We are at the stage of the season where we're trying to get any sort of advantage.
"We do keep an eye on the other teams' results. Taking Rangers and Celtic out of the equation, I think it will take a lot for ourselves, Spartans and Stirling Uni to lose four or five games between now and the end of the season so I'd say East Kilbride are probably that bit too far behind.
"This weekend is a big one for us. Celtic have been the best team we've played so far this year but Rangers are a right good side too. "They are at the top as it stands. It would be great to win the league but if we were to finish third behind Rangers and Celtic then I'd be delighted as that would be enough for us to secure the play-off spot."