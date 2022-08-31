Tranent manager applications revealed as club sets deadline

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calum Elliot shocked the club with his sudden resignation last Tuesday night, stepping down after a bright start to their inaugural Lowland League campaign following promotion last season.

The search is well underway for their next boss and Wright hopes to have a new man in place ahead of their Scottish Cup first round tie on Saturday 17 September.

“We are really impressed by some of the level of the applications so far,” said Wright, who watched on as Tranent drew 0-0 at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers last night.

Tranent caretaker manager Paul Parkin, left, watches on last night as his side drew 0-0 with Gala Fairydean Rovers at Foresters Park in the Lowland League

“The applicants that we have received so far have been pretty varied; we’ve had young guys, guys that have been involved with senior football and a lot of guys who are dropping out.

"The closing date is Friday and then the club will sit down and go through the process of evaluating who we think fits the profile of the club.

“We’ve had over 10 applicants so far, and there is still a long way to go, we expect another few probably. There is a few we thought would apply who haven’t applied and there is a few who we hoped would apply and they have applied, so we just need to take it from there.”

Wright continued: “We are really open-minded about the profile of the next manager. We have spoke about it a few times over the last few days; we get excited when we see a young, hungry manager, but at the same time we feel the squad doesn’t need much work so someone who can guide and coach them, and get a wee bit of love into them would work.

“It’s an exciting job for somebody. You look at the surface, we’ve probably had our driest summer in the last ten years and the surface couldn’t get any greener. The club is going in the right direction, the club is in a good place.

“The boys have been playing well, it’s not like someone would be coming in to fix anything. We think the squad is strong, it doesn’t need much work, maybe just a bit tweaking here and there. I have alluded to the point that we maybe need to trim the squad a wee bit.”