Tranent reveal how they voted after Lowland League accepts Celtic, Hearts and Rangers B teams

The East of Scotland League champions were voting on the issue for the first time after being officially accepted as a member club at last week’s AGM.

Chairman David Innes has revealed that the East Lothian club “vehemently voted against” the motion to include the three Premiership colts teams as guests for next season.

Civil Service Strollers chairman Russell Pryde has also said his club voted against. The secret ballot produced an 8-8 split, but the motion was carried thanks to Lowland League chairman Thomas Brown’s casting vote.

Tranent had to come through a three-way play-off against South of Scotland champions St Cuthbert Wanderers and West of Scotland champions Darvel to earn their place in Scottish football’s fifth tier.

A club statement attributed to Innes read: “Tranent Juniors Football Club can today confirm that we have vehemently voted against the inclusion of all three colt teams to the forthcoming Lowland League 2022/23 league campaign.

“As a club that holds our values high, we strongly believe that the inclusion of these teams is to the detriment of what should be a solid and fair pyramid system, whilst also compromising the integrity of the division as a whole.

“Tranent Juniors Football Club knows only too well how difficult it is to obtain a place within the Lowland League and the club firmly believes that sporting integrity comes before financial gain.”