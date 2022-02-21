Tranent comeback to edge Edinburgh Caledonian thriller on penalties

Visitors Caley flew into a two-goal lead inside five minutes with an aggressive start. Striker Chris Jones bagged their first before Arran Mackie side footed Nick Byrne’s cross into the net from close range.

Paul Montgomery pulled a goal back for Tranent but Caley quickly restored their two goal advantage when Andrew McConnell headed in Byrne’s cross for a rare headed goal.

Tranent showed real determination and fight to get back in the tie once again with David McIntosh and Robbie Menzies each scoring to level the tie.

Caley goalkeeper Steven Parker was the busier as he kept the scores level with a handful of great saves, but it was the visitors who edged back in front. Jones struck again midway through the second half when he knocked in after Dylan Williams’ effort had come back off the bar.

The hosts didn’t let their heads drop, however, and their pressure paid off as with just minutes remaining Adam Young scored to take the tie to penalties where Menzies struck the decisive spot-kick.

Westside joined Tranent in the East of Scotland quarter-final draw after they beat Yeoman AFC 3-2, with the LEAFA Premier Division outfit almost blowing their 3-0 lead.

Scott Thomson fired the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after Jason McGuiness was brought down, before Paul Suddaby headed in goal number two just after half-time from Ross Menzies corner-kick.

Tranent made cup progress in the East of Scotland after reaching the Scottish Cup quarters. Picture: submitted

Stuart Kidd netted his first goal for the club after Graeme Finnan’s effort was saved with Westside cruising, however, the visitors ensured a nervy finish with two goals in the final 15 minutes.

Tollcross Thistle are through to the semi-finals of the RJM Sports East of Scotland Cup after a 2-1 comeback win away to Saughton Sounders.

Saughton took the lead on the counter-attack, but two quickfire goals from Ciaran Duffy and a Michael Yuill effort in the space of five minutes secured Tollcross’ passage to the last four.